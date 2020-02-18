Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for DENA BENHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENA (KAMINSKY) BENHAM

DENA (KAMINSKY) BENHAM Obituary
BENHAM, Dena (Kaminsky) Of Gardner. Entered eternal rest suddenly, Monday, February 17, 2020. Born in New York City, Dena was raised in Malden. She was a marketing specialist, who owned and operated Kaminsky Advertising, Co. Dena was the beloved and devoted wife of Creighton Benham. Dear sister of the late Fay Vale & her surviving husband Peter Vale. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a . For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
