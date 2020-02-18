|
BENHAM, Dena (Kaminsky) Of Gardner. Entered eternal rest suddenly, Monday, February 17, 2020. Born in New York City, Dena was raised in Malden. She was a marketing specialist, who owned and operated Kaminsky Advertising, Co. Dena was the beloved and devoted wife of Creighton Benham. Dear sister of the late Fay Vale & her surviving husband Peter Vale. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a . For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020