PETROULIAS, Dena (Stathopoulos) Of Cambridge, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on Feb 24th, 1929, in Cambridge, MA. Beloved wife of the late George Petroulias, who preceded her death in 2014. Devoted sister of Greg Stathopoulos, the late Billy and George Stathopoulos and Jane Petropoulos. Aunt of Margo O'Brien. Also survived by many other family members and friends. Visiting Hours at the Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 14 Magazine St., Cambridge, Monday, November 18, from 10-11 AM, followed by the Funeral Service beginning at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Dina spent her entire life living in the city of Cambridge, and loved keeping in touch with all of her family and friends. Always happy to share a story or two about the past. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the above named church that she loved so much. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Babalas & DeMarkles Funeral Home.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019