Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greek Orthodox Church
14 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
14 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
14 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENA PETROULIAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENA (STATHOPOULOS) PETROULIAS


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENA (STATHOPOULOS) PETROULIAS Obituary
PETROULIAS, Dena (Stathopoulos) Of Cambridge, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on Feb 24th, 1929, in Cambridge, MA. Beloved wife of the late George Petroulias, who preceded her death in 2014. Devoted sister of Greg Stathopoulos, the late Billy and George Stathopoulos and Jane Petropoulos. Aunt of Margo O'Brien. Also survived by many other family members and friends. Visiting Hours at the Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 14 Magazine St., Cambridge, Monday, November 18, from 10-11 AM, followed by the Funeral Service beginning at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Dina spent her entire life living in the city of Cambridge, and loved keeping in touch with all of her family and friends. Always happy to share a story or two about the past. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the above named church that she loved so much. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Babalas & DeMarkles Funeral Home.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -