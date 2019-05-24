|
|
COMO, Rev. Denis R. S.J. The Campion Jesuit community announces a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, May 28th at 10AM in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, 319 Concord Road in Weston for Fr. Denis R. Como, S.J., who died on August 14, 2018. Fr. Como had requested that, upon his death, his body be given to Tufts University School of Medicine for the purposes of education, research and the advancement of medical science. Burial of his cremated remains will take place immediately following the Mass in the Campion Jesuit cemetery. Family, friends and former associates are cordially invited to attend the Memorial Mass and the Burial Service. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617-524-0861
View the online memorial for Rev. Denis R. S.J. COMO
Published in The Boston Globe from May 26 to May 27, 2019