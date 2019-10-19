|
DONOGHUE, Denis Of Stoughton, formerly of Hyde Park and Co. Cork, Ireland. Husband of 65 years of Eileen F. (Harrington) Donoghue. Father of Denise Deziel and Ellen Magoon, both of Easton, Michael Donoghue of Stoughton, Patricia Donoghue of Randolph, Maureen Berardi and her husband William of Milton, Catherine Whitehouse and her husband Brian of Medway, Dennis Donoghue and his partner David Jordan of Dorchester, Jean Desmond and her husband Gary of Canton and the late David Donoghue and Karen J. Donoghue. Brother of Thomas O'Donoghue of Chelmsford, John O'Donoghue of Halifax, Mary O'Donoghue and David O'Donoghue, both of Ireland, and the late Edward O'Donoghue, Eileen O'Donoghue, Joan Donovan and Timothy O'Donoghue. Beloved Papa of 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 122 Canton St., Stoughton on Tuesday at 10 AM. Visiting Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Monday from 4-7 PM. Donations in Denis' memory may be made to Beacon Hospice, 182 N. Main St., Fall River, 02720. Obit and directions at farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019