CALLAGHAN, Denis J. Of Boston, Nantucket and Orchid, FL, passed away on March 17 after a prolonged illness. Denis grew up in Philadelphia, where he was born to the late Kathleen Tierney Callaghan and Robert Callaghan on April 19, 1942. He was a graduate of La Salle College High School and Villanova University. He received an MBA from Temple University. Denis enjoyed a lifelong career in investment banking. He was Director of North American Equity Research for Deutsche Bank Alex Brown in Baltimore, until his retirement in 2000. He served as a board member of FTI Consulting Co. until 2014 and a number of charitable organizations including Catholic Charities of Baltimore. Denis is survived by has wife, Patricia Rossin Callaghan of Boston, Nantucket and Orchid; his sisters Agnes and Catherine of Philadelphia; and his children Matthew and Shawna Callaghan of Vero Beach, FL, Susan and Eric Hughes of Las Vegas, NV, Megan and Peter Cooley of Barre, VT, and Chad and Susan Callaghan of Longmont, CO. He is also survived by two cherished granddaughters, Cadence and Cameron Callaghan. Denis was admired and loved by his volumes of friends and business associates. He was an attentive listener and a valued counselor to many. He had an impeccable memory, and was well known for his kindness, sense of humor, and generosity of spirit. He was an entertaining and prolific storyteller, and an avid golfer. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a celebration of Denis's life will be held at a later time. In honor of Denis, please send donations to the Center for ALS at the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020