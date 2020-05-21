|
COUGHLAN, Denis K. Of Woburn, May 20th, at the age of ninety-three. Beloved husband of sixty years to Margaret Nuala Coughlan. Devoted and loving father of Kevin Coughlan, his wife Maureen of North Chelmsford, Mary McCarthy of West Roxbury, Claire Iannazzi of Fairfield, CT, Gerard Coughlan, his wife Karen of Cincinnati, OH. Cherished grandfather of Meghan and Matthew Coughlan, Danny McCarthy, Annie, Emily, and Kate Iannazzi, Benjamin and Molly Coughlan. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret (O'Brien) Coughlan of Bantry, Co. Cork, Ireland, and his twelve siblings. Also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Denis was a longtime employee of the A&P and of Kraft-General Foods (formerly Atlantic Gelatin). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA, 02116. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020