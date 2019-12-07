|
|
McLAUGHLIN, Denis Of Bourne, formerly of Dorchester, December 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late John and Bridget (Doherty) McLaughlin. Loving brother of John and Charles McLaughlin, Ann Walsh, Rose Hegarty, Helen Gill and the late Theresa Clancy, Patricia McLaughlin, Mary Ford, Bernard and Patrick McLaughlin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday 4 to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church, Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019