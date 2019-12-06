|
RICCIARDELLI, Denise A. (Arsenault) Of Peabody, on December 5, 2019, age 74, formerly of Revere, wife of the late Robert J. Ricciardelli, Sr., loving mother of Kimberly Wall and her companion, Allan Broome of Peabody and Robert Ricciardelli, Jr. and his wife, Diane of Danvers, grandmother of Emma Ricciardelli and Keven Wall, Jr., sister of Paul Arsenault and his wife, Betty of Windham, NH and the late Paula Dirring. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Her Funeral Service will be held at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For directions and online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 7, 2019