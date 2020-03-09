|
|
ABBOTT, Denise G. Of Stoneham, formerly of Cambridge. March 9th, 2020. Beloved wife of Kenneth Derboghosian. Daughter of the late Rita Valery and John and Claire Abbott. Loving sister of Michael Abbott of Stoneham, Doreen Curreri of Revere, Theresa Cook of Everett, and Mark Abbott of Melrose. Devoted aunt of Donald, Michael, Amanda, Taylor, Lauren, Ashley, Rita, Cameron, and Olivia. Great-aunt of Jayden, Kayla, Jordan, Samantha, Joey, Domenick, Mariah, and Aviana. Sister-in-law of Kristine Yusam and her husband Ronald of Lexington and their children Anthony and Jonathan. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass in Saint John's Church, 2254 Mass. Ave., North Cambridge on Monday at 11 am. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020