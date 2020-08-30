1/1
DENISE G. (BROWN) TESTA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DENISE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TESTA, Denise G. (Brown) Age 62, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29. She was the daughter of the late David and Mary (Ryan) Brown. She is survived by her daughters, Lauren and Elise Testa, and her eight siblings, Diane Marcellino, Lisa Gallagher, Timothy Brown, Mathew Brown, Susan Wall, Stephen Brown, Patricia Calnan, Daniel Brown; in addition to many nieces and nephews. Family, friends, and all those whose lives Denise touched are welcome to Visitation at Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Fri., Sept. 4, from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Funeral Services are private. For obituary and directions please visit www.bedforfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Denise G. (Brown) TESTA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 30, 2020
Rest In Peace, Denise, and know that I and so many other friends will miss you very much.
Kathleen Kimble
Friend
August 30, 2020
I am so happy that I had the privilege to work for you and then become your friend. RIP my dear friend.
Laurel Kadlick
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved