DILENDICK, Denise M. (Mulcahy) Of North Reading, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of the late Stephen J. Dilendick. Devoted and loving mother of Alec Dilendick and his wife Rachel, Stefanie Dilendick and her fiance' Robert Fields and the late Scott Dilendick. Cherished grandmother of Steven and Tyler Dilendick. Beloved daughter of the late William and Ann (McHugh) Mulcahy. Loving sister of Diane McGowen and her late husband Bill McGowen, Elaine Mulcahy, Carol Kenney and her husband Jim and the late Robert Mulcahy. Denise is also the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and she leaves her beloved furry companion, her dog Cloe. Denise's children will be having a Celebration of Life for her at a later date. Please consider making a donation in Denise's Memory to Ironstone Farm, 450 Lowell St., Andover, MA 01810 or at www.ironstonefarm.org For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020