SOKOLOWSKI, Denise M. A Woman of Class, Character and Compassion Denise Marie Sokolowski, Our Angel who now has her wings. A woman of class, character and compassion. Born October 24, 1952, the first child of Mario and Frances Potito and eventual older sister to Debbie, Darlene, Donna and Mario, Jr. On June 10, 1972, Denise married her childhood sweetheart, Michael Sokolowski, the boy from down the street. Their children Amy Michelle, Michael Jr. and Erik Jason always were and will be the stars that lit up her night sky. As a proud and dedicated mother she raised her children with the same commitment to honesty, kindness and integrity that she herself lived by. Her children always brought joy and happiness to her life and always will. Her grandchildren Kelsey, Alex, Lily and Grace are now following in the same path that Denise had time to start for them. Those same mother and grandmother instincts allowed her to become an admired and loved teacher of kindergarten and first grade children for over twenty years She was the teacher you always remembered. A true testament to her character and essence is in the large number of people who call her their friend. When news of her illness became known it triggered a tidal wave of good wishes and prayers that she knew made a difference. She got her wings and left us all on her new journey in the presence of her husband Michael, her children Amy, Mike Jr. and Erik along with their significant others James, Beth and Meredith, as well as her brother Mario and his significant other Cheryl. Her inspiration and lessons on how to live a meaningful life will stay with those who were aware and appreciated the value of her example. Our family will always celebrate our lives and hers through the many traditional holiday and event gatherings that usually centered around Denise and her home. Her strong faith and beliefs assure us that she will always be looking down and guiding us along our life's paths. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to share in her Funeral Mass on Friday morning, August 2nd at 10am in St. Mary's Parish, 94 Andover Street, Georgetown. Interment will follow in the Village Cemetery, Boxford. Visitation for Denise will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7pm in the Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN. For those who wish, Denise may be remembered through donations to the Dana - Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. For funeral home directions, florists or to share a memory with Denise's family, please visit cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019