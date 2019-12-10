|
STEC, Denise M. (Piotrowski) Of Wakefield, formerly of Chelsea, on December 7. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Stec. Devoted mother of Alexandra Lamson and her husband William of Wakefield. Loving daughter of the late Charles G., Sr., and Patricia A. (Harrington) Piotrowski. Dear sister of Charles G. Piotrowski, Jr. and his wife Joan of Maine and Florida, Cheryl Breault and her husband Donald of Stoneham and the late Kevin Piotrowski. Also survived by several extended family members and friends. Visiting Hours: At the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Thursday, December 12th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home on Friday at 8:30 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019