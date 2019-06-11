|
MORESHEAD, Denise T. (Condon) Of West Roxbury, June 11, 2019. Loving mother of Cheryl J. Rispoli and her husband Frank of Mansfield, MA; Laura Williamson and her husband James of Raynham, MA; Mary Donnelly of Norwood, MA; Julia Rutledge and her husband Michael of Natick, MA; Emily Moreshead of West Roxbury, MA; and Alison Melvin and her husband John of West Roxbury, MA. Devoted grandmother of Sean, Brian, Melanie, Emily, Shannon, Nicholas, Katherine, Ryan, Michael, Shaylie, Scott, Wyatt, and Caden. Devoted sister of James J. Condon, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, and Thomas K. Condon and his wife Patricia, all of West Roxbury. Daughter of the late James J. and Eleanor E. (Finigan) Condon. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church, Friday, June 14th at 10 A.M. Visiting Hours Thursday, June 13th, 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Scleroderma Foundation New England (SFNE), 462 Boston Street, Suite 1-1, Topsfield, MA 01983 or e-mail [email protected] For directions and guestbook gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019