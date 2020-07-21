Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DENISE VITIELLO

DENISE VITIELLO Obituary
VITIELLO, Denise Of Panama City Beach, FL formerly of Dedham, July 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George V. Weaver. Devoted daughter of Francis J. Vitiello of Dedham and the late Helen (Jackimowicz) Vitiello. Sister of Francis Vitiello and his wife, Cheryl of Norwood, Darnell Thomas and her husband, John, of Orlando, FL, Lisa Hargis, Dominic Vitiello, and John Vitiello and his wife, Lauren, all of Dedham. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, July 27 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Denise's memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 55 Anna's Pl., Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from July 22 to July 26, 2020
