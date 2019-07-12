Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church
25 Bigelow Ave.
Watertown, MA
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church
25 Bigelow Ave
Watertown, MA
DENNA (MELEONES) MAGOS

DENNA (MELEONES) MAGOS Obituary
MAGOS, Denna (Meleones) Of Newton, MA, passed away on July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Magos. Devoted mother of Ileana M. Strakus and her husband Dr. Richard Strakus, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Alexandra Lester and her husband Thomas, and Christopher Strakus. Sister of Jennie Zevitas and her husband Nicholas and the late Nicholas Meleones and his wife Pearl, the late Thomas Meleones and his wife Helen, the late Jeanette Melahouris and her husband William, and the late Rita Zervos. Sister-in-law of Nicolaos Zervos. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:30AM at the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA. Visitation prior to the Service from 10AM to 11:30AM at the church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
