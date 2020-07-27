|
McCRORY, Dennis J. MD Of Newton Centre, passed on from this life on July 24 while speaking to his wife Jane on the phone from Newbridge on the Charles, where he had resided for the past two months. A self-described "incurable optimist," he brought healing to his patients with mental health issues for more than 60 years and was a pioneer in the field of psychiatric rehabilitation. Honors during his distinguished career included the prestigious Eli Lilly Reintegration Lifetime Achievement Award and the Distinguished Service Award for Rehabilitation and Recovery from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health. Dennis was born in 1933 in New York City, the son of John McCrory and Anna (Brodmerkel) McCrory Antes. He grew up in the Yorkville neighborhood of Manhattan and was close to his mother's family, especially his grandmother, his Uncle Otto, a cab driver, and Aunt Charlotte, an office worker, after his dad passed when he was 9. Dennis was a graduate of Regis High School, Fordham University and NYU Medical School. He moved to Boston for his residency at Mass Mental Health Center, where he was a Chief Resident. He had a 32-year career at South Shore Mental Health Center, retiring in 1999. He continued to serve as chief psychiatric consultant for the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission and on various boards and to see private patients. He was a devout Catholic and member of St. Ignatius Church in Chestnut Hill. Visiting Hours will be held with safe social distancing at the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Center St., NEWTON CORNER, from 4-7pm on Wednesday. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thurs at 10 AM in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, Chestnut Hill followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Besides his wife of 58 years, Jane, he leaves his daughter Anne McCrory, her partner Jim Idzal and his son Jack, daughters Carolyn McCrory and Katharine Jane, and granddaughter Sophia Jane. For full obituary, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at namimass.org The family would like to thank Dr. James Kirshenbaum of Brigham & Women's for his wonderful caring and treatment. Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020