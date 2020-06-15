Boston Globe Obituaries
RICUPERO, Dennis A. Of Winthrop, passed away at home on June 9, 2020. He was 71 years old. Dennis was born in Winthrop to the late Antonio and Rose (Recupero) Ricupero. Dennis loved each and every day. His life work ranged from running an oil business in his 20's and 30's to earning his PhD in Biochemistry in his 40's leading to research positions at Boston University and Harvard Medical School affiliated hospitals. In his later years he was a professor of biology at Suffolk University and Bunker Hill Community College touching the lives of many of his students. Dennis enjoyed sailing, gardening and listening to opera. He was constantly tackling home remodeling projects and always found another project to start before during or after the prior project's completion. Above all, his family and grandchildren were most important in his life. Dennis was the devoted father of Tony Ricupero and his wife Toby of Holliston, Denny Panza and his wife Melissa of Newton, Tammy Radford and her husband John of FL, and Niki Fournier of East Boston. He was the adored grandfather of Ella and Chase Ricupero, Shayne, Brenden, and Ryan Higgins, and Madeline Sherman. Dennis was the former husband and friend of Sherry Ricupero. Dennis was the dear brother of Carol Brown of FL, the late Anthony Ciampa of Burlington, Laura Huckle of CT, Joyce Nolan of Hamilton and Darlene Doucette of Lynn. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, under the current guidelines as instructed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, on Friday, June 19, from 10AM-12PM. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Boston Medical Center, Office of Development, 801 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02118 or online at www.bmc.org/donate. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020
