Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Brookline, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS B. COLEMAN


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS B. COLEMAN Obituary
COLEMAN, Dennis B. Of Brookline, on February 14, 2020. Loving son of the late Timothy G. and Mary T. (Kelleher) Coleman of Brookline and Cork City, Ireland. Devoted brother of the late Anna M. Coleman and Timothy Gerard Coleman, II and his surviving wife Karen L. Coleman. Also survived by his adored nieces and nephew, Kayleigh, Molly and Timothy, III, as well as many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in Brookline and Ireland. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Thursday morning, February 20th at 10:00 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19th from 4:00 – 8:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dennis made to , 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301or would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -