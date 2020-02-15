|
COLEMAN, Dennis B. Of Brookline, on February 14, 2020. Loving son of the late Timothy G. and Mary T. (Kelleher) Coleman of Brookline and Cork City, Ireland. Devoted brother of the late Anna M. Coleman and Timothy Gerard Coleman, II and his surviving wife Karen L. Coleman. Also survived by his adored nieces and nephew, Kayleigh, Molly and Timothy, III, as well as many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in Brookline and Ireland. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Thursday morning, February 20th at 10:00 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19th from 4:00 – 8:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dennis made to , 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301or would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020