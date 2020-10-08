HAYES, Dennis C. Of Winthrop, passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by friends and family, on October 4, 2020. He was 69 years old. Born in Winthrop, he was the beloved son of the late Barbara (MacDonald) and Ronald Hayes. A lifetime resident of Winthrop, he worked as a clerk in the hospitality field for many years. He was also a lifetime member of the Winthrop Golf Club. Devoted husband of Diane G. "Dede" (Nugent). Loving father of Matthew Hayes and his wife Tara of Salem, Christine Goldstein and her husband Nate of Wakefield and Joseph Hayes and his wife Ashley of Danvers. Dear brother of Ronald Hayes and his late wife Michele of Winthrop and Brian Hayes and his wife Terri of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of Rocco, Josie, Geoffrey and Brooklyn. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Winthrop Charities, 28 Thornton St., Winthrop, MA 02152. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com
