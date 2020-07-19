|
CORBETT, Dennis Age 74, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 18, 2020, after suffering from complications related to cancer. A Lifelong resident of Dorchester, Dennis was the eldest of nine children born to Patrick and Mary Corbett. Dennis was a devoted brother to Julie Corbett of Dorchester, John Corbett of WA, Kevin Corbett of TX, Patrick Corbett of Brockton, Mary Nipper of NC, Teresa Jimenez of Braintree, Brian Corbett of NH and Kate Casanova of Braintree (predeceased). Dennis was a cherished uncle to his 19 nephews and nieces and a loving Godfather to Anthony Littlefield of Quincy. Dennis always believed in service, a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam era, that service continued later to the City of Boston. Dennis retired as a Lieutenant from Boston Fire Alarm in August of 2013 after 30 years of dedicated service. A true New Englander, Dennis loved to spend his time in the mountains of NH and on the beaches of Cape Cod. Dennis was an avid reader, but his true passion was anything related to the Fire Department, as evidenced by his extensive collection of fire memorabilia. Visitation at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Tuesday, July 21, 4-7 PM. Due to current pandemic protocols for large gatherings, the Funeral Mass will be private. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020