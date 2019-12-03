|
CAREY, Dennis F. Of West Roxbury, December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna R. (Hanson). Loving brother of Michael "Curley" Carey and his wife Elaine of Dracut. Uncle of Christopher Greenwood, Mitchell Carey, Donald Jackson, and Deborah Jackson-Jraitiny. Late Army Veteran Vietnam Era and member of the Damariscotta American Legion Post 42. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, December 6th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:30pm. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019