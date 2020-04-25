|
PRIFTI, Dennis F. Of Plymouth, passed away at home on April 24, 2020 at the age of eighty. He was the beloved husband of Judith "Judy" Prifti of Plymouth. He was the loving twin brother of Theodore Prifti and his wife Beverly of New Hampshire. He leaves behind his two special cousins who were like brothers to him, Thomas Hadges of California and Robert Hadges of Weymouth. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as numerous friends. Dennis was born in Brockton on May 12, 1939 to Michael T. and Freida (Guthro) Prifti. He graduated from Brockton High School. He was the founder and owner of Fit to Print Advertising, a printing company in Weymouth. He was a member of the Army National Guard. After his retirement from a life long career in the printing industry, Dennis went to work at Roche Bros. Supermarket in Marshfield. He was an avid golfer and patron of the arts. He was very active in the Great Island Community at the Pine Hills, where he resided and was an active member of the Bocce League, as well as the GI Sportsmen's Association and GI Social Club. A private service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, PLYMOUTH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis' name, may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020