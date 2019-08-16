|
STOLER, Dennis F. M.D. Dennis "Denny" F. Stoler, M.D., 74, of Boxford, MA, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2019 at Lynn Union Hospital from a heart attack while swimming. He was born in St. Louis, MO on March 19, 1945, the son of Joseph and Vivian (Weiss) Stoler. Joseph emigrated from Russia and Vivian was born in St. Louis, MO. Dennis grew up in Youngstown, OH, graduating with honors in 1963 from The Rayen School. Even though he left Youngstown in the 1960's, he particularly treasured and maintained many close friendships developed in Youngstown. Dennis obtained his bachelor degree in science from Western Reserve University, (aka Case Western Reserve University) in June 1967. Dennis moved to Boston where he graduated Tufts Medical School in 1971. He interned at Boston City Hospital followed by a neuro-ophthalmology fellowship under Dr. Simmons Lessell. He did his residency in Ophthalmology at Boston University (1973-1976). In 1976, Dr. Dennis Stoler opened his own practice under the name of Microsurgical Eye Consultants in Danvers, Massachusetts. In 1985, Dr. Stoler took on a partner, Dr. William Orenberg. They moved their practice shortly thereafter to 31 Centennial Park in Peabody and have been there until present. Jeffrey Sorkin, M.D. joined the practice in 1999 and Richard Rodman, M.D. joined in 2010. Dr. Dennis Stoler held admitting and surgical privileges at both Beverly and Salem Hospitals. Dr. Dennis Stoler loved individual sports. He was a third degree karate black belt and a triathlete. He enjoyed distance bicycling, hiking, running and swimming. He was a licensed scuba diver. He participated in numerous fund raising events including the PanMass Challenge and completed the Boston Marathon in 2006. In August 2011 he married Attorney Janis Stanziani of Lynnfield, MA and they lived on the North Shore of Boston until his passing. In addition to his wife, Janis, he leaves his step-son, Alex Markakis of Maine. From Dr. Dennis Stoler's previous marriage he leaves his three sons and their spouses, Craig Stoler (Melissa), of Salem, MA, Bradford Stoler (Cindy) of Spenser, MA and Alan Stoler, Boxford, MA and three grandchildren, CJ Stoler, Kayleigh Stoler and Brenna Stoler. Dr. Dennis Stoler leaves behind two sisters and their spouses, Patti Schear (Lee) of Dayton, OH and Cathy Ginocchi (Frank) of North Westerville, OH. Also left to cherish his memory are numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his late sister, Peggy Stoler Wyman. A funeral service for Dr. Dennis Stoler will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:30AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, SALEM, MA 01970. Visiting hours will be held from 10:30AM to 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to The via . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019