CREEDON, Dennis Francis ORLEANS - Dennis Francis Creedon died peacefully in his home town of Orleans, Massachusetts on
Sunday, November 24th at the age of 94.
He grew up in Cambridge and attended Boston College High School and Boston College (interrupted by the war when Dennis served our country in WWII, being among the first soldiers into Dachau, before returning to complete college); and was a special agent for the FBI in New York and Washington, D.C, where he raised his three children in Arlington, Virginia before moving the Sudbury, Massachusetts, where he worked for Raytheon Company in Lexington, MA. Dennis was married to Mary Reale Creedon until her death in 2010 at which time they had moved permanently to their summer home in Orleans, Massachusetts.
Dennis is survived by his two daughters, Marianne and Cathleen, who also reside in Orleans and his son, Dennis who lives in Mashpee with his wife, Rebecca and whose children include Lauren, Peter, Josh, Claire, Ethan and Olivia. Dennis' passion was travel and he made his last trip to Italy at the age of 90, after which he enjoyed his local trips to Rock Harbor with the family dogs and to the Cape's best coffee shops. He will be missed by all. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Friday, December 6th at St. Joan of Arc Church, followed by burial in Orleans Cemetery. For online condolences please visit: nickersonfunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019