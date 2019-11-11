|
BREVIK, Dennis J. Age 85, of Middleborough, formerly of Marlborough, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Life Care Center in Raynham.
Born in Royal Oak, Michigan, he was the son of the late Mary Ann (Paczynsky) & Gunnar Brevik. Dennis was a rocket scientist and was instrumental in helping to bring Apollo 11 back home. He was acknowledged for his work in various publications and in later years, he worked in artificial intelligence in the MUMPS program. He proudly served his country in the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict. Dennis held various occupations, including computer services and was an avid Ham radio operator. His last project, which he did with his wife Suzanne, involved publishing a book on Toy and Doll Company of the last century, and the book's title: Arranbee Dolls, printed in 2014.
Dennis was the beloved husband of Suzanne DeMillar; devoted father of Linda Maeland & her husband David of Georgia, David Brevik & his wife Laura of Massachusetts, Stephen Brevik of Massachusetts and James Brevik & his husband Francis of Massachusetts, devoted stepfather of Tracey Dion & her husband Robert of New Jersey, Rebecca Orella & her husband James Hurd of Massachusetts and Erik Orella & his wife Laura of New Jersey. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and by his former wife, Mary Frances.
Funeral and interment services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com Ashley Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019