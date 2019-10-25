|
|
CONLEY, Dennis J. Age 69, of Brockton, died Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Marianne (Kalagher) Conley.
Dennis had been Associate Deputy Commissioner with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue for 34 years before retiring in 2011. He will be remembered as a caring, considerate and fun-loving man.
In addition to his wife Mariannne, Dennis is survived by his siblings Patricia Mazzoli of Brockton, Thomas Conley of Amherst, NH, Daniel Conley of Brockton and James Conley of Abington.
Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), BROCKTON on Sunday, 2-5pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Funeral Home on Monday at 11:45am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dennis' name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, Floor 6, Brookline, MA 02445. For online condolences and directions, please visit conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 26, 2019