Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS DIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS J. DIXON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS J. DIXON Obituary
DIXON, Dennis J. Of Dedham, Apr. 25. Beloved husband of Holly A. (Hagan), loving father of Allyson Dixon of Dedham and Travis Dixon and his wife Jackie of Walpole. Also survived by his siblings, Richard Dixon of FL and Marjorie Ann Good of NC, along with nieces and nephews. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Home Base, c/o Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101 or www.homebase.org.would be appreciated. For obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Dennis J. DIXON
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -