DIXON, Dennis J. Of Dedham, Apr. 25. Beloved husband of Holly A. (Hagan), loving father of Allyson Dixon of Dedham and Travis Dixon and his wife Jackie of Walpole. Also survived by his siblings, Richard Dixon of FL and Marjorie Ann Good of NC, along with nieces and nephews. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Home Base, c/o Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101 or www.homebase.org.would be appreciated. For obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020