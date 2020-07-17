|
|
GADA, Dennis J. Age 68, of Stoughton, passed away suddenly July 16th. Beloved husband of Joanne (Wohlgemuth). Father of Christopher M. Gada of Stoughton, Kimberly A. Jordan and her husband Patric of Stoughton, and Matthew T. Gada of Stoughton. Brother of Peggy A. Stewart and her husband Bob of Ashburnham and the late Edward P. Gada and his wife Phyllis Gada of East Lyme, CT. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday from 4-7 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 30 guests are allowed in the Funeral Home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Monday morning at 10. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Brigham & Women's Hospital Shapiro Cardio Vascular Center, 70 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020