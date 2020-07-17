Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS GADA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS J. GADA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS J. GADA Obituary
GADA, Dennis J. Age 68, of Stoughton, passed away suddenly July 16th. Beloved husband of Joanne (Wohlgemuth). Father of Christopher M. Gada of Stoughton, Kimberly A. Jordan and her husband Patric of Stoughton, and Matthew T. Gada of Stoughton. Brother of Peggy A. Stewart and her husband Bob of Ashburnham and the late Edward P. Gada and his wife Phyllis Gada of East Lyme, CT. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday from 4-7 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 30 guests are allowed in the Funeral Home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Monday morning at 10. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Brigham & Women's Hospital Shapiro Cardio Vascular Center, 70 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -