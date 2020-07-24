|
JUSTIN, Dennis J. Of Winchester, passed away unexpectedly; he was 70 years old. Born in Minneapolis, MN, he was the son of the late Albert and Shirley (Kowitz) Justin of MN. Dennis is survived by his wife Ann (Leone) Justin and his sister, Cynthia (Robert) Florek of Chanhassen, MN, nephews Jason (Misty) Florek of Chaska, MN and Brian (Annie) Florek of Elizabethtown, PA. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and husband Theresa and Tony D'Iorio and their daughter Laurie of Methuen, MA who he loved spending Sunday afternoons with having dinner then watching his favorite NFL team, the New England Patriots. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Justin of Minneapolis, MN. Dennis graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1971. After graduation he was stationed at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts where he met Ann, the love of his life. While serving in the Air Force he received his Masters Degree from Bentley University in Waltham, MA. He served five years at Hanscom Air Force Base, separating as a Captain. He then went on to hold various positions with IBM, Honeywell, Raytheon and other government contractors until his retirement. Dennis loved spending time at Clear Lake in Aitkin, MN playing with his great-nieces and nephews, Allyson, Lexi, Peyton, Wyatt and Weston Florek. He was loved by all and will truly be missed by his family and friends. Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020