Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS MCNULTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS J. MCNULTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS J. MCNULTY Obituary
McNULTY, Dennis J. Of Quincy, died July 11, 2020.

Dennis was a proud Air Force veteran, serving during Vietnam. He received his Bachelor's degree from Wentworth College in civil engineering. He worked for the City of Quincy as a traffic engineer for many years and before that, worked for Keiser, Stone & Webster and at the Boston Naval Shipyard. Dennis enjoyed gardening, collecting small antique cars, and spending time with his beloved dog, Tia. He was an independent man who was the kindest and most grateful person you could meet. He had a contagious smile and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Son of the late John and Sarah (Quinn) McNulty. Loving father of Paul McNulty and his wife Nancy of Quincy and the late James Patrick McNulty and his surviving spouse Despina of Holbrook. Cherished brother of John McNulty and his wife Ruthie of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Kristina and Brian McNulty. Spouse of Susan (Priday) McNulty. Best friend since childhood of Stevie Foster.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, 2-6 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9:30 AM on Monday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dennis may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See

www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -