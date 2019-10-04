|
WARD, Dennis J. Of Somerville, October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary E. (Moriarty) Ward. Loving father of Anne Marie Ward Scribner and her husband Daniel of Hanover, Mary Ellen Tiano and her husband Frank of Chelmsford, Kathleen Rose Kumar and her husband Rajinder of Medford and Dennis J. Ward of Somerville. Devoted brother of the late John P. Ward. Cherished grandfather of Mary-Kate, Michael-Krishna, Megan, Maggie, Brian, Kathleen-Neelam and Peter. Dear uncle of Cynthia, Jill, John, Jr. and cousin of William J. Dailey, Jr. of Lexington. Lifelong friend of Ted and Kay O'Shea of Gloucester. Dennis considered his Leonard St. neighbors to be family. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Sunday 3-7pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dennis's memory to The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Veteran, US Marine Corps. Dennis proudly served on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, CVB-42. Lifetime member of the , James A. Logan Post 6800. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 5, 2019