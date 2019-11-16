|
BIRCH, Dennis James Age 67, of Medway, November 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet Louise (Swingenstein). Father of David Dennis Birch of Detroit, MI. Brother of Alexandra Birch, Marian Birch-Pelhan, Anita Siwajek, Benita Rice, Karen Birch-Limberger, and Joanne Barhite and the late Joseph Birch. Uncle of Steven and Casey Siwajek, Anna Livia and Quentin Rice, Sarah Limberger, William and Zachary Barhite. At his request, no Funeral Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis's name may be made to the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation-Dana Farber Cancer Care, 20 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home
