DENNIS JAMES SHEEHAN


1947 - 2019
DENNIS JAMES SHEEHAN Obituary
CORRECTION SHEEHAN, Dennis James Of Acton, MA, passed away peacefully after an extended struggle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. A loving and devoted partner, father, and grandfather, he is deeply missed by his partner, Lee Biegle of Acton, MA, and his two daughters, Katherine Heller of Eugene, OR, and Kerry Maeve Sheehan of Oakland, CA. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Aidan, James and Clara Rose Heller, as well as by his brother Michael Sheehan of Rindge, NH. Born in Lowell, MA, he was a graduate of Lowell High School and Lowell Technological Institute. He was a talented athlete, and at both schools played on the varsity basketball teams. At LTI he was a proud member of Sigma Phi Omicron fraternity. A Certified Public Accountant, he recently retired, after 23 years of service, from Callahan, Inc. Construction Managers of Bridgewater, MA, where he was the Chief Financial Officer. A Celebration of His Life is tentatively scheduled for May of next year. Memorial donations may be made online, to the .

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
