DENNIS L. BRENN

DENNIS L. BRENN Obituary
BRENN, Dennis L. Formerly of Maynard, MA, on his 70th birthday, April 12, 2020. Survived by a son Dennis L. Brenn & wife Nicole of Lancaster, MA, a daughter Tiffany (Casalinuova) MacGillivary & husband Michael of Lunenburg, MA, 5 grandchildren, Cole, Chase, Chloe & Cate MacGillivary, Carter Brenn, brother Robert Brenn, sisters Constance Foster & Marjorie LeSage, his longtime companion & friend Judy Casalinuova, many nieces, nephews & their families. Predeceased by his parents Joseph & Margaret (O'Neil) Brenn, & siblings Donna Marie Hickey & Ronald Brenn. Services will be held at the Acton Funeral Home, ACTON, at a later date when public gatherings are an option, and will be announced. US Army vet., Vietnam. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020
