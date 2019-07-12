|
|
DeFRANCESCO, Dennis L. Of Bedford, died July 11, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife, Barbara A. (Thoreson) DeFrancesco, loving children, Dennis L. DeFrancesco Jr. of Billerica, Brian DeFrancesco of Pawcatuck, CT, Traci Santarpio of Billerica and Cindy Botchis and her husband Christopher of Franklin, 5 cherished grandchildren and his sister Norma Pergola of FL. Predeceased by his brother, Anthony DeFrancesco and sister, Rosemarie Geary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Wed., July 17, at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.
View the online memorial for Dennis L. DeFRANCESCO
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019