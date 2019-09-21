|
|
RAND, Dennis Lee Dr. Dennis Lee Rand, age 67, died peacefully surrounded by his family on September 15, after a courageous eight year battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was a longtime resident of Sudbury, MA. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marilyn (Pollard) Rand, his son Matthew Rand, daughter Lauren Rand, son Jeffrey Rand and his wife Claudia Cohen. He also leaves his brother, Lawrence Rand and his wife Arlene Rand, his brothers-in-law, Robert Pollard and Jay Bishop, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Born and raised in the Bronx and Queens, the son of the late Ethel and Myron Rand, Dennis attended Stuyvesant High School, Stony Brook University and the Medical College of Wisconsin. He did his residency at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston and a Fellowship in Cardiovascular Anesthesia at University of Massachusetts. He was in private practice for over 30 years at Metrowest Medical Center. He concluded his career working for Apro and Icon. Dennis particularly enjoyed the company of friends, some of whom went back as far as his days at Camp Boiberik. He enjoyed cooking, was a devoted sports fan, and loved being outdoors hiking, biking and skiing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family in New Hampshire. A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, September 17, at Congregation Beth El in Sudbury, MA, with burial at Beit Olam East in Wayland, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund or the ALS Association.
View the online memorial for Dennis Lee RAND
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019