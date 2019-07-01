|
CAPRIGNO, Dennis M. Sr. Of Tewksbury, June 15th. Beloved husband of Roberta (Scimone). Father of Dennis, Jr. and his wife Amanda of Dracut, David and his fianc?e Tressa Plugis of Mansfield, and Valerie Caprigno of Wakefield. Brother of Donald Caprigno of Somerville, Marie FitzGerald of NY, Anthony and his wife Grace of Quincy, Linda Palmisano of Reading, John and his wife Terrie of Norwood, Michael of Malden, and the late Janice Pino. Grandfather of Clareese and Christopher. A Memorial Mass will be held for Dennis on Saturday, July 20th in St. William's Church, 1351, Main St., Tewksbury, at 11:30am. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, NORTH READING, www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Homes
