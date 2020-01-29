|
WAYMAN, Dennis M. In East Boston, unexpectedly, January 27, 2020. Beloved son of Elaine M. (Guerra) and the late Richard G. Wayman. Brother of Thomas Wayman and his wife Tina of FL. Funeral Services in the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, 5 - 8. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Parking assistance available. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020