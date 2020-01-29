Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Magrath Funeral Home
336 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
View Map
WAYMAN, Dennis M. In East Boston, unexpectedly, January 27, 2020. Beloved son of Elaine M. (Guerra) and the late Richard G. Wayman. Brother of Thomas Wayman and his wife Tina of FL. Funeral Services in the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, 5 - 8. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Parking assistance available. MagrathFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
