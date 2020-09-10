BROYER, Dennis P. In South Boston formerly of Lantana, FL, passed away on September 8, 2020. Loving son of the late James and Helen (Connelly) Broyer. Devoted brother of Michael of Lakeworth, FL and Paul of Falmouth. Also survived by 6 nieces and a nephew. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Monday, September 14th from 10am-1pm. Followed by a Prayer Service at 1pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. Dennis was a longtime member of the Pipefitter Local 537 and the L Street Brownies and the Columbia Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dennis may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 Fifth Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. View the online memorial for Dennis P. BROYER