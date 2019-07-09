Boston Globe Obituaries
Conte Funeral Home
17 3rd Street
North Andover, MA 01845
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conte Funeral Home
17 3rd Street
North Andover, MA 01845
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
North Andover, MA
DENNIS PETER DUFFY


1953 - 2019
DENNIS PETER DUFFY Obituary
DUFFY, Dennis Peter Age 65, of North Andover, MA, died peacefully surrounded by family at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Monday, July 8, 2019.  Dennis was born on August 27, 1953 to William and Lorraine Duffy of Somerville, MA. He attended Notre Dame High School in Cambridge, MA, where he met the love of his life, his wife, Edie. He is a graduate of Northeastern University and Founder and President of Amerimail Corporation. He is the former President of the Massachusetts chapter of the .  Dennis loved playing the drums and was an accomplished songwriter and musician. He felt most at home on vacation in Martha's Vineyard with his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.  Dennis is survived by his wife, Edie (Janelle) Duffy of North Andover, his daughter, Janelle (Duffy) Barrow and her husband, Eric Barrow, of North Andover, his son, Ryan Duffy and his wife, Mary Duffy, of North Andover, his brother, Bill Duffy and his wife Ronna Duffy, of Ipswich, MA, as well as five grandchildren, Grace, Cal, Olivia, John, and Gavin, and his four legged friend, Duke.  Visiting Hours: Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, from 4-8pm at Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third St., NORTH ANDOVER. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 10 am at St. Michael Catholic Church in North Andover. Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to The . For online condolences please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
