LaMOTTE, Dennis W. Age 72, of Bellingham, MA, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He is the son of the late Paul and Dora (Wells) LaMotte and the brother of Barry LaMotte and his wife, Nancy of Brockton, MA, Paul LaMotte of Barling, AR, Joyce LaMotte of Berlin, MA and the late Virginia LaMotte. He cherished special friend, the late Jeannette Kidder and family.
Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 18th from 5PM to 8PM at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), BELLINGHAM, MA. Interment will be held on Monday, August 19th at 10:45AM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019