Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:45 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Bourne, MA
View Map
DENNIS W. LAMOTTE


1947 - 2019
DENNIS W. LAMOTTE Obituary
LaMOTTE, Dennis W. Age 72, of Bellingham, MA, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He is the son of the late Paul and Dora (Wells) LaMotte and the brother of Barry LaMotte and his wife, Nancy of Brockton, MA, Paul LaMotte of Barling, AR, Joyce LaMotte of Berlin, MA and the late Virginia LaMotte. He cherished special friend, the late Jeannette Kidder and family.

Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 18th from 5PM to 8PM at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), BELLINGHAM, MA. Interment will be held on Monday, August 19th at 10:45AM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.

For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, visit cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
