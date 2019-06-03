Boston Globe Obituaries
LINEHAN, Dennis W. Born and raised in Canton, MA, died unexpectedly on May 30, 2019. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Dylan Linehan of Westwood, Dylan's mother, Tracey Linehan of Westwood, his parents, Daniel Linehan and the late Gail Linehan of Canton. Brother of Allyson of Canton, Sean and his wife Patricia of Falmouth, Christopher of Raynham, and Maura and her partner Kurt of Charlestown, also survived by his partner Lynne Flanagan of Holbrook. He was the owner of Dean Home Improvement and coached Westwood Pop Warner and youth basketball. Visiting Hours in the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, on Tuesday, from 4-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gerard Majella Church, 1860 Washington St., Canton, on Wednesday morning, at 10:00 am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 700 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary & to sign guestbook see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
