|
|
AZZOLINO, Derek P. Age 28, of Hudson and originally from Sudbury, died suddenly on April 7, 2020. Beloved son of Philip R. Azzolino and Nancy R. Gordon of Sudbury. In addition to his parents, he will be forever missed by his sister, Kelsey Azzolino, a senior at University of Wisconsin-Madison, half-sisters, Susan Campagna of Carlisle, Cheryl Kirkman of Concord, and Tracey Poole of Sudbury. Derek also leaves behind his uncles and aunts, Ross and Diane Blouin of Somerville, Dr. Billy and Nancy Gordon of Michigan, and Mark and Sharon Gordon of Florida, stepgrandmother Diane Gordon of Athens, GA, and cousins, Keith, Andrew, and Victor Gordon, and K. Ellen and Lee Hagan. Grandson of the late Bill and Caroline Gordon, and Phil and Ida Azzolino. Private burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020