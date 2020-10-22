1/1
DERICK WATSON
WATSON, Derick Of South Carolina, passed away unexpectedly in Boston, on Sept. 22, 2020. Loving son of Ernest and Evelyn Watson of Maine. Beloved husband of Tracy Watson of South Carolina. Devoted father of Erick & Dylan Watson of Lowell, Elijah Watson of New Hampshire, Aiden & Destiny Rossignol of South Carolina. Dear brother of Doreen Iasbarrone & partner Michael Bernard of Revere, Timothy Watson & wife Brenda of Revere, George Iasbarrone of Melrose, Ernie Watson of Beverly, Susan Guthro & husband Ed of Maine, Lisa Iasbarrone of Maine, David Watson of Maine & the late Scott Watson. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Watson. Derick was predeceased by his grandparents Thomas & Dorothy Watson & Karl and Rose Stromsnes. Family and friends will honor Derick's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 9-11AM. Services will conclude with Derick being laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Services will be held in accordance with Phase-3 of MA phased reopening plan. Face coverings are required to be worn and social distancing measures are encouraged. For more info, visit www.ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
