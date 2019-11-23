Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
547 Washington St.
Norwood, MA
View Map
DERMOTT KEADY Obituary
KEADY, Dermott "Jerry" Of Norwood, passed away on November 22, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (Fadden) Keady. Devoted father of Maureen A. Keady of Norwood, Dermott P. Keady and his wife Jennifer of Taunton and Anthony M. Keady and his wife Susan of Hanover. Cherished grandfather of 1st Lt. Jacob Keady and his wife Bridget, Joshua Keady, Olivia Keady, Liam Keady and Colin Keady. Brother of many late brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in England and Ireland. Son of the late Dermott and Bridget (Flaherty) Keady. Dermott was a past member of the Norwood Irish Music Club and a member of the Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann. He was also a former usher at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass, at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington St., Norwood, MA 02062. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
