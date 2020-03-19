|
|
SNOWDEN, Derrick A. Of Milton, died unexpectedly on March 14th at 49 years of age. The beloved son of the late Kenneth Snowden and the late Gloria Snowden (Ward). He is survived by his brother Kyle Snowden, his wife Alissa, and their children, all of Sudbury. Derrick is also survived by his cousins and other extended family. At the request of the family, the Funeral and Burial are private and a public Memorial will be announced at a later date. The Dolan Funeral Home of DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020