1/1
DERYLL A. (JOHANSSON) COGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DERYLL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COGAN, Deryll A. (Johansson) Age 75, of Norwell, passed away on September 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband, David, with whom she shared 53 wonderful years of marriage; her daughter, Johanna and her husband, Mark Bernard; her son, Mark and his wife, Elise Cogan; and her four beloved granddaughters, Katie and Ella Bernard and Emily and Aubrey Cogan. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Nelson; her nephew, Jeffrey Nelson and his wife, Lisa; and nephew, Brad Nelson and his wife, Judy. Born on September 20, 1944 in Lynn, Deryll was the daughter of the late Edith and Albert Johansson. She grew up in Wakefield and lived in Norwell for the last 42 years. Having worked as a teacher in Saugus and Wilmington, she taught in the Norwell school system 16 years before retirement. Deryll was an avid gardener and was known for her beautiful flower bouquets. She loved golfing, cooking, and playing bridge, among many other interests. Most of all, Deryll loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, who adored their Grammy. She will be most remembered for her warm and loving positive spirit. Unfortunately, the services will be private. For an online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved