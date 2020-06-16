Home

DEVORAH "DOROTHY" MOTEN


1934 - 2020
DEVORAH "DOROTHY" MOTEN Obituary
MOTEN, Devorah "Dorothy" Of Sharon, MA, born in 1934 in Boston, MA to Hyman and Anna (Hersch) Cohen, died on June 15, 2020 after a short illness. Devorah was the wife of the late Henry "Mike" Moten; beloved sister of Harris Cohen of Sharon, MA and Reena Appelberg of Sugar Land, TX; aunt of William Asnes of Sugar Land, TX; Jeffrey Asnes, of blessed memory; Charlotte Sheer of Plymouth, MA; Eileen Cohen of Stoughton, MA; and Barbara Cohen of Sharon, MA. A private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park. Remembrances may be made to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, Temple Sinai of Sharon, 25 Canton St., Sharon, MA 02067.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020
