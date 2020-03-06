|
|
WILLIAMS, Dexter B. Age 69 of Vail, AZ passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Banner University Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Boston, MA on December 19, 1950, he lived in Belmont, MA for most of his life before moving to Arizona 12 years ago. He graduated with honors from Bentley University with a B.S. in Accounting and went on to earn his Master's in Business Administration from Babson College a few years later. He worked in corporate finance for most of his career, in addition to running his own business in accounting and tax preparation for individuals and small businesses. He was a loving & devoted father to his two boys, and grandfather to his twin granddaughters. An avid sports fan, he was passionate about his Boston teams, The Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and of course his beloved Red Sox. He will be remembered not only for his great sense of humor, but his kindness and generosity and his unrelenting willingness to help when called upon. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Eleanor (Dolan) whom he cherished, 2 sons, Bradford Williams and his wife Andrea of Danvers, MA and Cory Williams of Hereford, AZ. He is also survived by his twin granddaughters, Kendall Grace and Kylie Ann Williams whom he loved dearly. He was the beloved brother-in-law of M. Jeanne and John LeBlanc, Patrick Dolan, David and Melissa Dolan and Miriam Williams, and leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frederick W. Williams and Ruth E. (Crowe) Williams and his brother R. Dana Williams. Visiting Hours: Service to be held at Short, Williamson & Diamond on Monday, March 16th at 12pm.
View the online memorial for Dexter B. WILLIAMS
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020